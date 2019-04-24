Dundee artist Nicole inspired by brittle bone charity founder for project

A pioneering charity founder has been the inspiration for a Dundee University student’s artwork.

Margaret Grant MBE, who established the Brittle Bone Society, was the focus of illustration student Nicole McLaughlin’s specially-produced clay plates.

Nicole, 27, handed over the four plates which represent different milestones in Margaret’s charitable career after learning about her story through her university archive project.

Nicole, from Airdrie said: “Students are given a box of random items that we use to form new work. My box contained comics and in there was one about Margaret that had been produced ahead of her receiving her honorary degree from the university last year. I started to learn more about Margaret and was blown away by the story of this incredible, selfless woman and what she has achieved.”

Margaret was born in 1933 and diagnosed with osteogenesis imperfecta (brittle bone disease). She founded the Brittle Bone Society in 1968 following the birth of her daughter, Yvonne, who inherited the condition.

Nicole added: “To learn about Margaret and what she has achieved to help her daughter is simply incredible and something I wanted to celebrate in my work.”