Dundee artist has no beef with Scottish favourites as she creates bizarre lorne sausage, Space Raiders and Bovril combination

A jewellery-maker has raised eyebrows, and cholesterol levels, with a new culinary creation that has to be seen to be believed.

Ieva Jankovska concocted the raw square sausage, beef Space Raiders and Bovril roll combination as a piece of artwork, an unusual spin on a Scottish favourite.

The West End resident posted the piece on the Instagram page, Dutty Beanz, which boasts that it expresses art through “low-quality British slop”.

It has got locals speculating over whether the combination would work as well as their beloved “peh” on a roll.

However, after unveiling the design, Ieva said she sampled her creation and admitted it “wasn’t for everyone”.

She said: “I would certainly say this isn’t for the fainthearted. I uploaded it to the page and it was met with quite a strong response.

“It was very much a fun thing to do, especially during the current climate at the moment. I was invited by Dutty Beanz to create something and I wanted to pay homage to British food.

“I’m from Latvia but I’ve lived in Dundee for the last four years and I enjoy all these items individually and thought I’d put them together.”

Despite admitting she couldn’t initially understand the concept of putting a square sausage on a round roll, Ieva said she had since embraced the delicacy before adding her own twist.

She added: “I would eat the creation again, though I must admit I’d probably cook the lorne next time – it’s certainly beefy enough though.

“I’m not sure what time of day you would have such a snack but it is rich in protein, perhaps it could be consumed before going to the gym?”

The creation got a mixed response online, with some in favour and others opposed – one said it looked “fabulous” while another said it gave him the “dreh boak” even looking at it.

Ieva, who is usually creating contemporary jewellery, is hoping to be able to pick up her craft again soon when Double Door Studios re-opens.

She added: “We were meant to be having a soft opening in April of the studio but that was cancelled due to the ongoing situation.

“It will be great to get into that creative space and I might have created a new Scottish delicacy in the meantime.”