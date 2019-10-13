Dundee art student unveils unique ‘Bottled Up’ mental health initiative

A Dundee art student has launched a unique way of ensuring that anyone suffering from mental health issues doesn’t bottle their feelings up.

Jacqueline Goodall, 21, is a fourth-year student at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art.

Originally from Blantyre near Glasgow, she has just unveiled her Bottled Up mental health initiative.

Jacqueline revealed her idea as part of World Mental Health Awareness Day at Scotland’s first Hope Hub at Blend Coffee Lounge on Reform Street.

She said: “Basically it’s a big glass bottle into which people can post concerns they may have that they have written down on a piece of paper.

“I first thought of the idea as part of a project I did in first year at college.

“The idea is that the bottle represents the mind with thoughts which build up over time being contained inside.

“People put their worries or thoughts into it, releasing them from their head into the jar.”

Jacqueline said that once in the jar, the thoughts will stay there and hopefully not trouble the writer any further. She said when she completed her first bottle for the project, she left it at the college with a discreet note and it filled up within a week.

She added: “I used the idea myself for some of my own concerns and it really helped.

“I want to create art which people can connect with and, even if just one person does, I will have achieved what I set out to.”

Jacqueline’s plan is to eventually have lots of these jars which may even form a future exhibition in Dundee.

She will soon become artist in residence at Dundee’s Hope Hub, setting up the Hope Hub Activity Centre and going out to the many Hope Hubs being planned throughout Scotland.