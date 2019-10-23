Dundee art student grabbed woman’s hair at city hotel and punched and kicked her

An art student attacked a female staff member during a drunken rampage at a city hotel.

Lewis Kennedy admitted grabbing Rebecca Jenkinson’s hair before punching and kicking her as she tried to remove him from the Apex Hotel, City Quay, on September 13.

The 21-year-old had been out drinking with friends but became separated from the group.

Kennedy’s solicitor said he could offer no explanation for his conduct other than he had drunk too much alcohol.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that staff were alerted to Kennedy, who studies at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art & Design, causing a disturbance in the foyer just before 1am.

He then turned violent as staff members tried to remove him from the premises.

Prosecutor Jenna Grattan said: “Staff tried to stop the accused coming back in.

“The accused then shouted ‘see you’ and grabbed the complainer by the hair, punched her to the head and kicked her to the body.

“The complainer was not injured as a result. Police traced the accused and restrained him.”

Kennedy, a first offender, pleaded guilty to pulling Miss Jenkinson’s hair, repeatedly punching her and kicking her.

Solicitor Ross Donnelly said Kennedy’s actions had come as a “nasty shock” to his client, adding that he has abstained from alcohol since the incident.

Mr Donnelly said: “He was out celebrating a 21st birthday.

“No one in his group went to the Apex and he is at a loss as to how he ended up there and behaved in a way that is entirely unacceptable.”

Before deferring sentence until next month for reports, Sheriff Derek Reekie said: “I am prepared to take it at face value that this is unusual behaviour for you but it’s a matter of concern and resulting in violence towards someone at their work.”