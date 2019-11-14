Dundee art school president punched and kicked woman in booze-fuelled attack

The student president of Dundee’s art school has been fined for attacking a female employee during a drunken rampage at a hotel.

Lewis Kennedy punched and kicked Rebbeca Jenkinson at the Apex City Quay Hotel in September as staff tried to eject him from the premises.

The 21-year-old, who is student president for Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art & Design, caused chaos in the hotel foyer after becoming separated from pals during a birthday night out.

Depute fiscal Jenna Grattan told Dundee Sheriff Court previously: “Staff tried to stop the accused coming back in.

“The accused then shouted: ‘See you,’ and grabbed the complainer by the hair, punched her to the head and kicked her to the body.

“The complainer was not injured as a result. Police traced the accused and restrained him.”

Kennedy, of Union Street, pleaded guilty to pulling Miss Jenkinson’s hair, repeatedly punching her and kicking her. He returned for sentencing before Sheriff Derek Reekie following the preparation of social work reports.

George Donnelly, defending, said the report was “one of the best” he had read, adding that he was convinced Kennedy, a first offender, would never appear in the dock again. The solicitor attempted to persuade Sheriff Reekie to give Kennedy an absolute discharge, meaning the incident would not be recorded as a criminal conviction.

Mr Donnelly said: “He is not drinking and is donating money to Student Minds which looks after mental health in students. He apologises unreservedly.”

But Sheriff Reekie did not believe an absolute discharge was merited and fined Kennedy £400 as well as ordering him to pay £250 in compensation to Miss Jenkinson.

He said: “To punch and kick someone on the head and body, you are extremely fortunate there is no injury. I take on board everything I see and read but I am not persuaded an absolute discharge is appropriate.”

A spokesman for the University of Dundee said: “We are aware of this issue, which has been dealt with by the courts, and will be discussed with the student involved.”