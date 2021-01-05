Dundee art group to launch new January project

An art group has launched a new project in an effort to get people in the city feeling more creative this year.

The group, which is titled Fun a Day Dundee, is kicking off the year with a new project centred around promoting creativity and self expression throughout 2021.

While the group was originally founded by an American student at Dundee University in 2013, their new project is being coordinated by local artist and DJCAD graduate Sam Sherriff.

She said: “The whole ethos is to have fun by offering people an opportunity to creatively explore their hobbies, engage in physical exercise and enhance their mental health.

“It started with a focus on January but now operates throughout the year.”

In 2020 the young artist started her own project with the group titled Fun a Day Creatives, which gave members of the group weekly prompts to keep them feeling artistic and engaged throughout lockdown.

Members were also encouraged to share their work via social media, with challenges including designing their own star and turning the Fun a Day Instagram page into a rainbow.

Sam said: “There was a real buzz around the online exhibition via our Instagram, which has been a saviour for us in terms of replacing our networking socials that are a vital part of Fun a Day.”

Now, the group aims to deliver a similar challenge for each day of January, and is encouraging creatively-minded members of the public to get involved under the tagline Have Fun + Make Stuff + Meet Folk’.

The 29-year-old added: “For our January project, we encourage people to focus on one activity or several which is specifically focused within one month and, through that, they can share it via the online community, comment on people’s work and and interact with other local creatives.

“Currently, we have over 100 people signed up, but we get most of our sign ups in week one so we expect a surge in the next week.”

Those who wish to sign up for the project should visit the group’s Facebook page, or send an email to funadaydundee@gmail.com.