Dundee armed forces veteran Vic Herd, 84, ‘will be missed’

A prominent Dundee armed forces veteran will be laid to rest at a military funeral on Monday.

Former paratrooper and member of The Black Watch, Victor Herd, has passed away at the age of 84 after an illness.

Vic, as he was known locally, had been president of the Dundee Ex-Services Association for a number of years.

He played an integral part in the City of Discovery hosting the first Armed Forces Day celebrations in 2006.

Long-term friend and colleague Bruce Kelly said Vic had been “a pillar” at every armed forces commemoration and event throughout the years.

He explained: “Vic loved a laugh and a joke — he will be sorely missed.

“He was a great friend to many in the armed forces in the city and also on a national level. He met with a number of politicians and the royal family at different functions.

“He played a huge role in Dundee putting on the first Armed Forces Day in Scotland. We both went to a meeting with the Ministry of Defence and ended up getting £22,000 for the event.”

Bruce added he hoped that Vic’s successor with the Ex-Services Association will “serve the group as well as he did”.

Former Lord Provost John Letford, who worked alongside Vic, said despite being a small man he was “a giant in stature”.

He said: “He was a brave man right until the end. He is a massive loss to the city. Throughout my time as Lord Provost and Lord Lieutenant he was a massive support. He was a really good friend and he really lit up my life.”

Vic’s brother James, 81, said the pair spent a lifetime together, adding: “We sung together in the choir and we also played in various pipe bands throughout our lives.

“We started off in the Boys’ Brigade and then joined the city pipe band.

“After that Vic went away and joined the army and became a paratrooper. I followed him, although I just did my national service, I didn’t join as a para.

“After we both left the army we joined The Black Watch together and played in their pipe band.

“We married sisters and we would all go on holiday together.”

Vic will be laid to rest at a special military service in Fowlis Church at 11am, followed by an interment in Liff Churchyard at noon.

All family and friends are invited.