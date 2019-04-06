Dundee are still fighting for survival, insists defender Nathan Ralph

Six defeats on the bounce and staring up the Premiership table from bottom spot mean these are dark days for Dundee, particularly with games running out in their battle to avoid relegation.

Defender Nathan Ralph, however, insists everyone in the home dressing-room at Dens Park continues to believe the Dark Blues can avoid the drop.

And the Englishman insists, to a man, the squad will give their all to make sure that’s the case.

“Nothing builds confidence more than when you are winning games and everyone knows that,” admitted Ralph.

“But as a group of boys we are all close, staying together and staying positive. It is far from over at the moment and everyone is definitely still fighting hard.

“When you saw us against St Johnstone on Wednesday I think you could see it was not for want of trying that we lost and the boys will continue working hard in training and in games to put things right.”

Next up for Dundee are Aberdeen at home today and if probably no one outside of Dens is giving the home side much chance of chalking up a desperately-needed win, Ralph believes this time out there is every chance one will come.

“I think against some of the sort of bigger teams in the league we have put in good performances and played some good football.

“For me there is no reason why we can’t do that against Aberdeen and this time get the three points. We are confident we can get a result against Aberdeen and also in the games to come after that.”

He even believes that, despite the bitter disappointment of that sixth consecutive loss coming at St Johnstone on Wednesday night, over the 90 minutes there were signs a corner could be about to be turned.

“I feel like the goals came at important times in the game and it was hard for us to take. There were a lot of positives to take from the game at St Johnstone even though it was another defeat.

“We missed a couple of great chances but the passages of play leading up to them were very good. From that and some of our play, there is a lot we can take into the Aberdeen game and build on.

“It’s definitely not all doom and gloom. At this time of the season obviously what you need to be getting is results. But we do have more chances to do that and we can.

“On a different day the chances we created against St Johnstone could have gone in and it would have been a different result and, hopefully, that day is against Aberdeen.”

As a defender, he also concedes keeping a long overdue clean sheet would be a major step in the right direction.

“We have to keep the ball out of the net as well as be taking chances. It has to be both sides of the game that improves if we are going to get wins.

“It’s maybe individual errors that are costing us but we are looking to the positives right now and to trying to build on the good things in our performances.

“If we can do that we can move forward and start getting points on the board again.”

One consolation in midweek was that the two teams immediately above Dundee in the table also went down to defeats, meaning no more ground was lost.

He, though, knows the chances of survival will depend on what they do, not help from others.

“We don’t want to be looking too much at what these teams are doing. We want to be concentrating on us and making sure we get the points on the board we need.

“If we do, then things will take care of themselves. Hamilton and St Mirren losing on Wednesday did mean we didn’t lose any more ground on them but we do have to take care of our own business.”