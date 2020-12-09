Dundee are starting to click says returning striker Danny Mullen ahead of Inverness test

Dundee striker Danny Mullen says the Dark Blues are “starting to click” as they target a second win on the bounce at Inverness this weekend.

Mullen returned to lead the line for the Dens men in their 1-0 win over Arbroath on Saturday after a period of self-isolation that saw him miss defeats at Ayr and Hibs.

Dundee went into the contest on the back of three straight defeats and just one win in six matches in all competitions.

However, they didn’t play like a team struggling for form in the first-half against the Red Lichties says Mullen.

And he reckons a repeat display could reap dividends in the Highlands.

He said: “We are a confident bunch but it seems to be clicking now.

“Going into the changing-room on Saturday after a performance like that and three points is a much better feeling.

“You look forward to get back to training on the Monday.

“We are now looking forward to Inverness and looking to repeat the positives from last weekend.

“We moved the ball well and were sharp, created lots of chances and denied Arbroath chances so it bodes well.

“It’s a big game this weekend. Inverness have been doing pretty well but we are starting to come together again, we had a few injuries and were short of bodies.

“We now have competition for places which will push the boys who are starting because they know the ones on the bench are ready to come on and they know their jobs.

“Saturday will be a good game and we are looking forward to it.”

Mullen returned to the side after two weeks of self-isolation after coming into close contact with a positive case of Covid-19.

That saw him miss the damaging defeat at Ayr United and the following 1-0 reverse in the Betfred Cup at Hibs.

It was difficult for the striker to be sat at home while the team was struggling but he’s delighted now to be back and helping get positive results.

“Personally it was good to be back,” he said.

“I’ve been sitting choking to play and it was good to come back into a performance like that, especially the first half against Arbroath.

“It’s good to get the three points and start climbing the table where we should be.

🎥 | Subscribers can watch the full match replay of today's match against Arbroath, highlights and post match interviews with James McPake and Danny Mullen on DeeTV #thedee ➡️ https://t.co/GwVlUW8m6h pic.twitter.com/jmeJWZUYCn — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) December 5, 2020

“I was just stuck in the house, there wasn’t much to do but I got to spend time with my wee one because I couldn’t train.

“It was tough seeing the scores come in on the phone so it’s nice to be back.

“It’s just good to be back in and playing so well caps it.”

The first-half in particular was an impressive show from the Dark Blues, though they only had the single Paul McGowan strike to show for it.

The second period was a different one as chances dried up and Arbroath pushed for an equaliser but Dundee saw out the game to pick up a vital three points.

Mullen added: “The second half was the sign of a good team I think.

“We are starting to click, you could see that in the first half.

“Arbroath couldn’t deal with Gowser dropping into the little pockets or the movement of the front three.

“We have to give a special mention to Jack Hamilton as well – he saved us a couple of times when we needed him.

“He was so commanding on Saturday and I was really pleased for him.

“Back to front we were great on Saturday.”

Mullen had a number of efforts on goal himself and both Christie Elliott and Max Anderson were denied by superb saves from Lichties keeper Derek Gaston in the opening half.

Had they taken one of these opportunities it may have made the end of the game more comfortable, however Mullen was just pleased to get the three points on the table.

“It sounds simple to say just take your chances!” he added.

“We are creating opportunities and working in training to take them.

“I think it’s the sign of a good manager that something wasn’t working and we’ve found a way to get around it.

“I keep going on about the first-half against Arbroath because it showed the levels we can play at and, hopefully, we can get on a good run leading up to a nice Christmas.

“Before the Arbroath match we looked at the fixtures and felt it was a run of games we could do well in.

“We got the three points on Saturday to stand us in good stead going to Inverness this weekend.

“We need another good performance first and foremost and we showed on Saturday we can dig in when we need to.

“If we perform like we did last weekend at Inverness we can go up there and get three points.

“We get that and things are starting to shape up nicely.”