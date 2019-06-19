Dundee appoint former defender Dave Mackay as first-team coach

Dundee have appointed former defender Dave Mackay as their new first-team coach.

The 38-year-old began his impressive playing career with the Dark Blues under Jim Duffy and played in the 2003 Scottish Cup Final, becoming a favourite at Dens Park.

He moved on in 2004 to Oxford before coming back north to Livingston and then St Johnstone where he became a club legend, lifting the Scottish Cup in 2013.

His testimonial match saw Dundee invited to McDiarmid Park as opposition.

After a stint as manager at Stirling Albion, Mackay has brought his career full circle by joining James McPake’s backroom staff at Dens Park.

As well as training the first team, the former centre-back will be Head of Opposition Analysis, giving McPake the lowdown on their upcoming rivals.