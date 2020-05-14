Dundee appeals for new fosterers as city prepares to ‘virtually’ celebrate Foster Care Fortnight

An appeal has been launched for new foster carers as Dundee ‘virtually’ marks Foster Care Fortnight in lockdown.

The city normally hosts a garden party for its ‘army’ of 85 foster carers and although that event has been scrapped this year, the appeal remains urgent.

Glyn Lloyd, Acting Head of children’s services and community justice, said: “We have 500 looked-after children in Dundee and most are aged between zero and 10-years-old.

“Foster carers look after 130 of them but, because we want as many children to remain in the city and in a family-based environment, we need that number to increase all the time.

“Young people often thrive through foster care. It’s a really, really important role and, as challenging as it is, it’s also hugely rewarding.”

Mum-of-two Jill Martin became a foster carer seven years ago.

“Children come through whatever reason – often with the weight of the world on their shoulders – and my job is to fill their backpacks full of happy memories,” she said.

Her first child now lives with the family permanently and she has four in her house currently.

One boy, who is now four years old, arrived when he was 16 months and Jill described the change in him as “amazing”.

“When he came to me he was a shy wee thing and my aim was for him to one day shout out. It took tiny baby steps but now he talks constantly,” she explained.

“There are no guidelines, there is no manual. Don’t think about ‘what if?’ – just go for it. It’s not as daunting as you might think.”

Lockdown has meant that the majority of support for existing and would-be foster carers has become virtual, explained Dawn Millar, who manages the fostering resource team.

“We’re in unprecedented times but the support is still there,” she said.

“There’s always a need for foster carers and part of that is because people can’t do this forever –people retire.

“It’s not a one size fits all. Foster caring is a role for anyone who thinks that they can support a child.

“As long as you are over 21 years of age, it doesn’t matter whether you’re single, in a same-sex couple, working or not working. If you have the commitment, we would welcome the chance to talk to you.”

Meanwhile, Councillor Roisin Smith, Depute Convener of Children and Family Services, paid tribute to foster carers across the city.

She said: “Our foster carers do an amazing job looking after vulnerable young people and that’s especially true just now as we go through the worst crisis in a generation.

“They care they give is truly fabulous and I can’t thank them enough. I would encourage anyone who could give the care and support that’s needed right now to get in touch with us.”

Contact Dundee’s fostering team on 01382 436060 or email DundeeFosterAdopt.co.uk