Lee Wilkie: Dundee answer some questions – but raise more in win over Pars

Dundee really needed that win on Saturday but the last half-hour at home to Dunfermline shows there is a whole lot of work to be done at Dens Park.

It looked like being a really good day for the Dark Blues as they romped into a 4-1 lead against a team that’s been in really good form.

They were heading for a convincing win that would answer a few questions – the near-collapse, though, raises a few more.

I was pleased to see them get four goals because that’s something that’s been a real struggle all season, not just finding the net but creating the chances to do that.

That was a real statement from the attacking players and the manager that they can really hurt teams.

Especially against a Pars side that has been in fine form to move above the Dee and into the play-off spots.

James McPake’s side are now four points off second thanks to Inverness losing out at Partick Thistle.

Realistically, with Dundee United too far in front to catch, that’s only where they need to be going into the business end of the campaign.

To listen to the Tele’s football podcast, Twa Teams One Street, download from Apple Podcasts or Spotify – or head to thetele.co.uk

In touch before building up a head of steam heading into the play-offs and ideally finishing second.

They can’t afford more runs like they’ve just been on, however.

And that’s where the last half-hour against the Pars brings up some of the same old questions.

To be cruising at 4-1, see the opposition reduced to 10 men and then allow them back into the game is pretty poor.

I’m sure the Dens gaffer will be addressing that first thing this week.

Jordon Forster has been coming under pressure from home fans after his howler gave Queen of the South victory at Dens the other week.

© SNS

It’s understandable that he’d be a bit shaky in the next home match but he’s going to have deal with that.

The doubts will still be there after Stephen Dobbie robbed him but I hope he gets back to the form he showed earlier in the campaign.

Sometimes if the same mistakes keep happening, you need taken out of the team but Dundee seem a bit short at centre-back right now.

I remember being pulled into the office by Jim Duffy at Dundee and told he wouldn’t play me if the same errors kept happening.

© SNS

I was getting sent off a lot and I just needed told by the manager.

I’ve no doubt James McPake will be having a similar sort of chat.

Overall, though, he’ll be delighted to get back to winning ways and heading in the right direction.