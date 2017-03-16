“I just wanted to kill myself. I felt like there was no way out.”

Those are the words of Katie Lowrie who, at the age of just 12, simply didn’t see a future for herself.

Lying in a hospital bed, crippled by anorexia, Katie believed her life simply wasn’t worth living.

But now aged 20, the Broughty Ferry woman has overcome the illness that almost drove her to suicide.

She hopes her story can inspire other sufferers.

“I’d had a problem ever since I was 12,” Katie said.

“I used to get bullied and picked on when I was at school because of my anorexia and everything basically went downhill from there.

“I was at the point where I became critically underweight just after Christmas 2008.

“I was admitted to hospital for about six months.”

Katie said she did not feel any better until she was about 15, adding: “I was just plodding along at that time trying to stick to the programme.

“But then things started to get really bad and I got depression and really upset because it had happened to me again.

“I tried to take my own life in 2011 because things were so dark for me — it was horrible.”

Katie was treated at the Dudhope Young People’s Inpatient Unit and dropped to five-and-a-half stone during that time.

She sank into a deep depression which caused her to self-harm.

But it was after her second spell in hospital that Katie began to see light at the end of the tunnel.

The former Grove Academy pupil attended weekly sessions with a psychologist and medics who placed her on a programme aimed at combating the disorder.

Thanks to the help of health services and the unwavering support of mum Eleanor and dad Paul, Katie has managed to build up her health over the last few years.

And she’s even landed her dream job as a flight attendant with Jet2.

Katie added: “I felt that for the rest of my life it was going to keep happening and I would be in and out of hospital. But I was able to come out and I went back to Grove. Everything just clicked for me.

“I was getting amazing support and because I was growing as a person and becoming more mature in my thinking I got better.

“I remember saying to myself, ‘I don’t want this any more’ and I wanted a better, normal life for myself.”

Katie added: “Without my mum and dad, I wouldn’t have got through it.

“They were my absolute rock through the whole time I was ill. I’ve learned to manage it now. There are still times when I think I’m not pretty enough or thin enough but I’ve learned to keep on top of it.

“I feel as though I’m strong enough to deal with it without the support now and I’m focused on my future.”

Katie took to Facebook recently as part of Eating Disorder Awareness Week in a bid to show other sufferers that they too can fight back against anorexia. She said: “I was able to bounce back and now I’ve got my dream job.

“It was always my goal when I was overcoming my illness in the last few years — it’s what kept me going.

“Until you’ve been through something like this you can’t properly understand what it’s like.

“If I’m able to turn my life around then anyone else who has been through something similar can do the same.”

To seek help for eating related disorders contact the Tayside Eating Disorder Service on 01382 306166.