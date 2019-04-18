Thursday, April 18th 2019 Show Links
Dundee announce departure of eight players

by George Cran
April 18, 2019, 12:58 pm
Matty Henvey will depart Dens Park this summer.
Dundee have announced the departure of eight young players, including Matty Henvey and Jack Lambert.

Both have featured in the first team in recent seasons but won’t be offered a new deal.

Henvey played three times off the bench at the start of the campaign under previous boss Neil McCann but hasn’t played for Jim McIntyre.

He scored one first-team goal, in a vital victory at Hamilton last season.

Lambert, meanwhile, made seven first team appearances.

Also heading out of the door at the end of their contracts next month are Tom Bradbury, Kyle Gourlay, Sam Jackson, Dan Jefferies, Brian Rice and Cedwyn Scott.

