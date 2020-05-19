Dundee animal fanatic, whose monkey once broke into Timex Factory, appeals for help following escape of pet cockatiel

An exotic animal owner has been left at a loss after his pet cockatiel escaped his home, decades after his monkey did the same.

Rick Diamond, a 76-year-old from Craigie, was left in a flap after his cockatiel, Spike, escaped through a door he left open.

The retired builder, who keeps many birds and exotic animals, said: “He’s been missing probably a couple of weeks.

“I was working in the living room, and I forgot the door was open and he just flew out.

“I was quite upset, but it’s not so bad now.”

Spike, who has been with Rick for 15 years, is a grey cockatiel and is described as friendly and comfortable around people.

“He used to jump on on my shoulder, he’ll come up and steal food off your plate,” he said.

“He’s been gone a couple of weeks, so I think he might have flown in someone’s home, or been coaxed in.”

This isn’t the first time Rick has lost an exotic pet.

More than 20 years ago, his pet monkey escaped from his home near the Scott Fyffe Roundabout.

He first got the monkey, which he named Oscar, from a friend of his after it was used in medical testing.

The Rhesus Macaque, who now lives in a sanctuary in England, quickly made his way through the city and even broke into the Timex factory.

Rick was fined £10 after the runaway animal bit a dog handler who tried to catch him.

Richard Diamond, Rick’s son, said: “He’s had loads of animals. He had peacocks, macaws, parrots.

“It was a nightmare to go on holiday because we’d have to ask people to come and look after them.

“He also had goats, rabbits, chickens and lots of different types of big fish.

“The monkey was going to be put down, but my dad being who he is, couldn’t let that happen.

“He really is an animal lover, and he’s known for being quite eccentric.

“He’s also very good to all the people around him.”

Those who have spotted Spike in their area, or who have possibly taken him into their home, should contact Rick on 07791989058.