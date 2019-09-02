Dundee and United try to secure deals as transfer window closes today

City fans were watching for news of any late transfer business at Dens and Tannadice as the summer window closes tonight.

While, in terms of numbers at least, no major business was expected to be conducted by either United or Dundee.

At Tannadice, boss Robbie Neilson has been in the market for a left midfielder.

In July he had a look at former Motherwell wide man Elliott Frear and, as late as last month, admitted their was still a possibility of the 28-year-old being fixed up.

Perhaps more likely when it came to any 11th-hour business were some departures.

Winger Fraser Aird remains on the books but has not featured at all in 2019.

And central defender Frederic Frans has dropped out of the first-team picture completely in the past few weeks.

Even without any interest from elsewhere, a release from their contracts before the midnight deadline would leave them free to sign for other clubs.

At Dundee, former United winger Billy King remains on the radar.

He’s been training with the squad for a few weeks now and boss James McPake would like to put together a deal for him.

As King is a free agent, that piece of business could still happen after today.

In terms of outgoings, not much is expected.

That’s despite Craig Curran and Andrew Davies indicating they want to leave.

As it stands no deal has been done to agree their departure.

However, to sign for a new club after the window shuts that’ll have to happen today.