Dundee and United release statements amid racism row at city derby

A probe into racist abuse has been launched at Tannadice after alleged abuse was recorded insulting Dundee striker Kane Hemmings.

A spokesman for United said the club was “aware” of footage appearing to show a supporter in the West Stand shouting racist abuse against the Dens striker.

The initial footage comes from a Twitter vlogger named @1885Ben.

He said: “I can’t entirely make out what the guy behind me shouts. However, if it is indeed a racist slur of any kind, that is 100% not indicative of anything I believe is suitable in any walk of life.”

Twitter user @hynzer33 shared the video to Twitter along with the comment: “United fans classy as ever around 9 minutes 36 seconds into this video as Kane Hemmings has a shot blocked.

“Listen for yourselves. Racism alive and well. Vile.”

A spokesman for the club said: “Dundee United Football Club has a zero tolerance policy towards discrimination of any kind, and anyone found guilty of abuse will be banned from the club for life.

“The club will take its time to complete a full and proper investigation before acting or commenting further on this matter should its findings warrant it.”

A Dundee FC spokesman said: “Dundee Football Club condemns racism in any form, either on or off the pitch.

“The club strongly believes that racism has no place in football or society.”

The match ended 1-1, with Graham Dorrans’ first goal for Dundee earning his side a point as they came from behind at Tannadice to end Dundee United’s derby dominance.