Flights between Dundee and London Stansted are set to be extended for a further two years, it has been revealed.

Dundee councillors will be asked next week to agree to award the contract to Loganair to operate a service between the city and the London airport.

Members of the local authority’s policy and resources committee will also to be asked to approve council spending for the contract.

In a report to go before the committee, director of city development Mike Galloway said: “The service to be provided will consist of two return flights each weekday and one return flight on Sundays.

“The duration of the contract is two years with the option to extend for a further two years subject to agreement and funding. It is recommended to award the Public Service Obligation Flights contract to operate a route between Dundee and London Stansted.

“It is also recommended that the council approve a funding package and agree to a contribution of £400,000 to London and to agree to a contribution of £400,000 over the two year contract period.”

Mr Galloway said that the current contract period ends on March 25 this year, and added: “The council advertised a new tender for this route and two valid bids were received from Loganair Ltd.

“The tender sought bids to operate a minimum service between Dundee Airport and any one of six London airports.

“The two bids received were for services operating from Dundee to Stansted and Dundee to Southend.

“The subsidies required for the initial period of two years contained in the bids were as follows; Dundee to Stansted £3.672 million and Dundee to Southend £4.403m.”

Alison Henderson, chief executive of Dundee & Angus Chamber of Commerce, said: “We are pleased to echo our commitment and support for the Dundee to London air route. It is a vital transport link for our city.

“Businesses have said that other London airports are more preferable due to travel time and cost into the centre of London, and Stansted does represent a challenge for their business day.

“However, it’s now up to everyone to use this service and we will work with Loganair to identify any improvements to timings which might help business travellers.”