Dundee and Perth volunteers treated to a day at Wimbledon

British Red Cross volunteers from Dundee and Perth have been thanked for their charity work with a special trip to Wimbledon.

Thanks to the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), the volunteers were welcomed to Centre Court on Thursday.

One volunteer who enjoyed the trip is Lorna Andrews from Blairgowrie.

Lorna is a mobility aid volunteer who helps people in need access a wheelchair across Dundee.

This was Lorna’s first trip to Wimbledon, who said: “I was sitting at home watching all the games and I just couldn’t believe I was going myself. I thought it was a joke!”

Speaking about her volunteering role, Lorna said she got involved to “find an experience working in an office”. She added it was “the perfect fit and I would encourage others to think about it too”.

Volunteering for British Red Cross

Joining Lorna at Wimbledon was Maggie Watson, who lives in Perthshire and volunteers at the British Red Cross Shop in Auchterarder.

Maggie first got involved with the British Red Cross because she “wanted to volunteer as a way of getting involved in the community”.

She added: “The British Red Cross is such a worthwhile cause, not least the pandemic relief around the world.”

Maggie said she greatly enjoyed her time at Wimbledon, adding there is “nothing quite like watching live sport – it is such a thrill”.

At the beginning of 2020, the Wimbledon Foundation made an initial donation of £100k to support British Red Cross’ aid for those affected by emergencies.

With the pandemic ongoing, the Wimbledon Foundation announced a donation of £100k to the British Red Cross Global Coronavirus Appeal.

Wimbledon Foundation support

They have donated a further donation of £100k for the British Red Cross Disaster Fund, which during the past year has provided support to those affected by the devastating explosion in Beirut, severe flooding in Sudan and by Hurricane Eta in Central America.

Bruce Weatherill, chairman of the Wimbledon Foundation, said: “As the charity of an international sporting event, it is important to us that we are supporting people not just in our own local communities but also internationally, particularly in times of crisis.

“We are proud to be continuing our support for the British Red Cross, who through their network of staff and volunteers have been working tirelessly to support individuals and communities whose lives and livelihoods have been severely impacted by Covid-19 and emergencies around the world.”

British Red Cross chief executive Mike Adamson, was alongside Lorna and Maggie as a guest spectator of the Centre Court action.

He said: “It’s been an absolute privilege to be at Wimbledon alongside Red Cross staff and volunteers. The atmosphere was terrific.

“We are thrilled to be continuing our partnership with the Wimbledon Foundation for a second year. Their commitment to supporting us comes at a time when our humanitarian work both in the UK and around the world is more vital than ever.

“Working alongside the Foundation will enable us to continue to respond to Covid-19, as it affects lives and communities here and around the world.

“Through our Disaster Fund, we can ensure vulnerable people are receiving the urgent relief and support they need when crises hit.”