Dundee and Perth residents offered face-to-face benefits support

Residents in Dundee and Perth and Kinross are the first to access new face-to-face support for benefits applications.

Clients can book an appointment with a specially trained adviser at a venue within their local community or at their home.

Video calls or telephone appointments can be arranged as well.

‘Different accessibility needs’

The introduction of Social Security Scotland’s new Local Delivery service coincided with the launch of the Child Disability Payment last week. This payment is the first Scottish disability benefit which needs to be applied for.

Client support advisers will answer any queries locals have about Social Security Scotland benefits.

They can help to complete paper or online application forms as well as offer other support, such as identity and document verification.

Advisers can also assist with submitting change of circumstances information.

Nationwide roll-out

There will be an increased range of ways people can apply for payments they are entitled to.

The Scottish Government service started in pilot areas for Child Disability Payment ahead of being rolled out across the whole of Scotland from November 2021.

The benefits service is available to all in Dundee, Perth and Kinross as well as the Western Isles.

Social Security Minister Ben Macpherson said: “The introduction of the new face-to-face service demonstrates how the Scottish Government is committed to delivering social security differently from the UK Government.

“We want to make sure people get all of the financial support they are entitled to. Key to making this happen is ensuring that the service is easily accessible to clients from the initial application stage onwards.

“We’ve listened to people who have experience of the current UK system and we’ve ensured that our social security system treats people with dignity, fairness and respect.

“We have designed a system which will allow people to apply in the way that suits them best – by post, phone, online, video call or face-to-face.

“It gives people choices and makes sure that we take into consideration different accessibility needs – particularly for those looking to apply for disability assistance.”