Dundee and Perth Andy’s Man Clubs tour Scotland during Suicide Prevention Week

Dundee and Perth members of Andy’s Man Club were among those who embarked on a whistle stop tour of Scotland to promote the work the group does in preventing men from taking their own lives.

The tour was also to raise awareness of Suicide Prevention Week which is running this week. The nationwide group was set up three years ago by Luke Ambler whose brother-in-law, Andy Roberts, took his own life.

Suicide is the biggest killer of young men in the UK with about 4,500 males taking their own lives each year.

The clubs in Perth and Dundee meet every Monday night from 7-9pm with members giving valuable support to each other and encouraging males to talk about the issues in their lives.

Alex McClintock, one of the founders of the club in Perth, said: “We had a double decker bus with Andy’s Man Club emblazoned on it. The support we received was brilliant. Folk told us they thought we were doing a great thing and wished us all the best.

“Guys, remember it’s good to talk. So come along to our meetings and we will help you sort out your problems.”