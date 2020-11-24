Dundee and Dunfermline cinemas to be used as jury centres as criminal trials restart

Cinemas in Dundee and Dunfermline are to be used to allow court trials to restart in the local area.

Sheriff and jury cases have been disrupted during the health crisis as juries have been unable to keep to social distancing measures.

Under the latest plans jurors will hear the evidence from local courts from Odeon sites.

Trials at Dundee Sheriff Court will restart on January 25, with Perth Sheriff Court set to follow on February 8. Jurors for both sites would be based at Dundee’s Odeon.

The cinema in Dunfermline will hear cases from Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, to restart on February 1, and Falkirk, which will get underway on February 8.

The Tayside and Fife centres, as well as new jury centres at Ayr and East Kilbride, are in addition to two already running in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Trials at the Edinburgh and Glasgow sites will start next week.

Negotiations for similar sites in Aberdeen and Inverness are ongoing but officials hope to restart them in February.

David Fraser, Scottish Courts and Tribunal Service chief operations officer, said: “The commencement of trials in Edinburgh and Glasgow next week sees the restart of Sheriff Court jury trials.

“There has been exceptional progress to secure remote jury centre venues required and we intend to move as quickly as possible to the pre-Covid number of sheriff court jury trials proceeding in Scotland.”