Dundee and Dundee United thundersticks FREE with the Tele tomorrow + £250 giveaway

Whether you’re Dundee or United – the Evening Telegraph is going derby crazy ahead of this Friday’s meeting between the two sides.

Back by popular demand after last season’s play-off final between Dundee United and St Mirren, we will be providing thundersticks to both sides of the divide for the big match.

Only available from our newspaper kiosks around Dundee city centre tomorrow, the Evening Telegraph branded sticks are designed to create extra atmosphere at the game and give fans another way of making some noise as they cheer on their favourites.

Along with the tangerine sticks similar to those given away for last season’s play-off, we will also be releasing a dark blue alternative for fans of the Dens Park side.

There was a great uptake in the thundersticks last time around, with plenty of fans accepting our offer – and we’re hopeful fans will snap up the batons in the same vein tomorrow.

But that’s not all that we have on offer – with tomorrow’s edition you will be able to win a whopping £250.

Using our state-of-the-art digital print head technology, we have come up with an extra special way to make the game even more interesting for the supporters going along on the night and watching at home.

To be in with a chance of winning the cash, pick up a copy of the Evening Telegraph tomorrow, complete with a first goalscorer and time of goal for the derby game.

As well as those details, the front page will have a unique code which you can register on the Tele website.

All entries must be submitted by 7pm on Friday if you are to be in with a chance of winning the cash.

Tele editor Dave Lord said: “It’s going to be a huge occasion for the city on Friday as both our clubs come face to face in the league once again. It’s sure to be a fantastic night and hopefully a good game as both teams go to war at Tannadice.

“And the Tele is making sure it’s extra special for our readers with a number of promotions to keep you entertained.

“As well as handing out our popular thundersticks, we will also be offering readers the chance to win some cash during the big game with our first goalscorer competition.

“We’re hoping it’ll be a great game and that fans are able to go home happy – well, one half of the city anyway!”

And if all that isn’t enough, our sports team has also put together an eight-page pull-out which features everything from derby memories to big match build-up and will be free in Friday’s Tele.

Dundee United are looking to continue their 100% start to the league season while Dundee will want to kickstart theirs with victory in the first derby of the season.