Dundee and Dundee United fans come together to raise charity cash

Two Dundonians separated by 45 years and Tannadice Street have come together to explain the benefits of being in their favourite team’s community trust.

Dee daft Owen McCartney, 15, and Arab aficionado Derek Brough, 60, have both been involved in their respective groups, which have recently received a combined £15,000 from the National Lottery.

Owen takes part in the DFC Dees Without Frontiers programme, which has helped him with his school work and personal development.

He said: “During the course, we did things like making our own CV which helps you get a job and get into college.

“It’s given me a better idea of what I want to do.

“My aim is to try to get an A or a B in PE, go to college and do sport and recreation or sports coaching.

“You need to work hard and be determined to achieve your goals.

“I want to volunteer in sport or just around the community. I’d say to people, if you ever get the chance to become involved with the community trust you should, as it will help you.”

Meanwhile, 100 yards down the road, Derek recently rediscovered his zest for playing football after joining Dundee United’s walking football sessions.

He said: “I always thought I was fit but when I went to walking football I realised just how out of shape I was.

“But the more you play, the fitter you get – it’s been good fun.

“It’s good to see people from different backgrounds, age groups and sexes all getting involved.

“Our sessions are mixed and we’re quite happy to see anybody come along and be involved – as long as they get enjoyment from it and it helps them lead a healthier lifestyle then it’s great.

“For us, the main thing about the community trust is people going along and having a positive impact on the game of football, and if we’ve helped promote that through the trust then it’s good for everybody.”

The Dees Without Frontiers project benefited from £8,815 towards clothing for exercise, equipment for e-learning and hosting team-building days across the city.

Dundee United Community Trust was handed £6,700 to allow them to raise awareness of the opportunities on offer through the provision of free taster sessions for people over 50.