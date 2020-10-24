Saturday, October 24th 2020 Show Links
Dundee and Angus on flood alert, with Perthshire set to be more severely affected, says SEPA

by Steven Rae
October 24, 2020, 9:28 am
(Stock image)

Flood alerts are in place for parts of Dundee and Angus, with more severe flood warnings announced in Perthshire.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) put out warnings this morning following heavy rainfall overnight and this morning across Tayside.

Dundee and Angus were in the lower ‘flood alert’ bracket, but Innerpeffray to Bridge of Earn, Glen Lyon, Crieff to Innerpeffray and Carse of Lennoch to Lochlane have been given the more severe ‘flood warning’ rating by the agency.

Drivers are advised to take extreme caution as localised floods could appear in these areas, and braking times will be affected.

Cars submerged near Inverkeilor, on the A92 Arbroath to Montrose road.

The warnings come just two days after cars were submerged in water on the A92 Arbroath to Montrose road.