Dundee and Angus on flood alert, with Perthshire set to be more severely affected, says SEPA

Flood alerts are in place for parts of Dundee and Angus, with more severe flood warnings announced in Perthshire.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) put out warnings this morning following heavy rainfall overnight and this morning across Tayside.

Surface water due to heavy rain overnight is expected tomorrow morning in South West Scotland, South Western Highland areas, Central Scotland and Tayside. Take care when travelling, and report flooding incidents at https://t.co/FVOzUC1lTB pic.twitter.com/CGHETUgsW3 — Scottish Environment Protection Agency (@ScottishEPA) October 23, 2020

Dundee and Angus were in the lower ‘flood alert’ bracket, but Innerpeffray to Bridge of Earn, Glen Lyon, Crieff to Innerpeffray and Carse of Lennoch to Lochlane have been given the more severe ‘flood warning’ rating by the agency.

Drivers are advised to take extreme caution as localised floods could appear in these areas, and braking times will be affected.

The warnings come just two days after cars were submerged in water on the A92 Arbroath to Montrose road.