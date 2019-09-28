Dundee and Angus councils told to clean up their act over missed bin collections

Angus and Dundee councils have been told to clean up their acts over missed bin collections.

Almost 25,000 bins were left uncollected in the streets over the past three years, but the overall figure could be even higher.

In Angus there were 4,134 missed bin collections in 2016-17, 2,873 in 2017-18 and 2,989 last year.

In Dundee there were 4,291 last year which was down from 8,323 in 2018. The council could only give figures from October to December in 2017, which was 1,035. The issue was blamed on the transfer to a new customer services platform.

North East Liberal Democrat MSP Mike Rumbles said: “Although only a small proportion of bin collections are missed, it is hugely inconvenient for those who have to wait up to a month for their waste to be collected.”

Both councils defended the rates and said the missed uplifts were a small percentage of the 12 million collections every year.

Dundee neighbourhood services convener Anne Rendall said: “In Dundee we carry out nearly six million bin collections every year and a level of 8,000 reports of missed uplifts means that 99.9% of the service goes according to schedule.”