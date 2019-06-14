Dundee and Angus commuters face disruption after seven train services cancelled

Commuters travelling through Dundee and Angus will face journey disruptions as seven ScotRail services have been cancelled.

Four services between Aberdeen and Montrose, including the 3.16pm, 4.10pm, 7.53pm and 9.15pm, have been cancelled with a further three services between Aberdeen and Edinburgh also scrapped.

This includes the 9.04am, 4.02pm and 5.15pm services.

A statement on ScotRail’s website said: “This is due to a shortage of train crew.”

Three of the trains have been cancelled due to a train fault.