Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, August 27th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Angus

Dundee and Angus College to welcome all students back to campuses as Covid restrictions ease

By Jake Keith
August 27, 2021, 11:37 am Updated: August 27, 2021, 11:43 am
Dundee and Angus College principal Simon Hewitt.
Dundee and Angus College principal Simon Hewitt.

Dundee and Angus College is to welcome students back for face-to-face teaching after almost 18 months of restrictions.

All students will receive a combination of in-person and online learning at the three campuses — Gardyne, Kingsway and Arbroath.

The college had only allowed a limited number of students on campus last semester, for essential coursework.

Those entering buildings had to follow enhanced safety measures.

This academic year, classrooms, lecture theatres, and canteens will all be open.

D&A College students ‘most successful in Scotland’

The college says “safe and welcoming” on-campus inductions will also be offered so students can meet their classmates before studies begin.

Principal Simon Hewitt says students will be given the “best possible” college and learning experience.

He said: “We are regularly Scotland’s top performing college for student results and, even under the tough circumstances and challenges faced last year, our full-time FE students at Dundee and Angus College continued to be the most successful of all students in Scotland.

An engineering student at the college.

“Our new term may be imminent and we’re raring to go but, contrary to belief, it’s not too late to apply.

“Most years we can accommodate extra students in the final days or first week of the new term.

“If your preferred course is full, we may be able to offer you something similar. There’s always potential to pursue a slightly different route to reach your goals.”

In-person student events set to return

Since lockdown, the college’s students’ association has also formed about 20 clubs to improve the overall student experience. Before the pandemic, there were just six.

Meanwhile, the association held 400 hours’ worth of online events in the last eight months, most of which are now returning to a face-to-face format.

Mr Hewitt says that anyone wishing to go to university but without the grades can also sign up for courses as a “fantastic first step”.

He added: “We have formal articulation agreements in place with all local universities and, by completing an HNC here, you could go straight into second year at university or, if you complete an HND, you could advance straight into third year.”

D&A College opens electric vehicle training centre ahead of move from petrol cars