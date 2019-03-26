Dundee and Angus College to run course for people interested in care work

Dundee and Angus College have launched a new 12-week employability programme for youngsters aged 16 to 19.

The programme, “Who Cares? Working in Care” programme is for those who are unemployed, or not in education, and interested in working in the care sector.

The programme can help build your confidence, gain qualifications, develop your CV and improve your interview skills. Travel expenses and lunch are provided.

The programme starts on April 8 at Dundee and Angus College, Kingsway Campus.

There will be a group information session on Monday April 1 at Skills Development Scotland, between 1-2pm followed by chats and interviews.

If you can’t make it on April 1 you can speak to your work coach at the job centre, drop into Skills Development Scotland or contact D&A college employability co-ordinator Kathryn Simpson on 07540823242.