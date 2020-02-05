Dundee and Angus College to reopen tomorrow after cyber attack shuts campuses

Dundee and Angus College is to reopen tomorrow, January 6, after a cyber attack shut down IT systems at the institution.

Classes were cancelled on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week following the attack, which a college spokesman said has taken “significant effort” to overcome.

Although classes are to resume as normal tomorrow, the course application system is currently unavailable, and students and prospective students will be told when it is back online.

No student interviews will take place this week and will be rescheduled in due course, it was announced.

Grant Ritchie, College Principal, said: “We experienced a cyber attack on Friday January 31 which impacted on our key systems and services.

“To help us minimise the disruption we made the decision to cancel all classes whilst staff worked round the clock to get the college up and running again.

“The progress made over the last few days has been amazing and I am delighted to advise that all campuses – Arbroath, Kingsway, Gardyne and Forfar – will reopen and all classes, including evening classes, will resume from Thursday February 6.

The Gardyne Campus of Dundee and Angus College.”Our staff are preparing for students returning and are looking forward to welcoming them back.

“An attack like this can happen to any organisation and the feedback we have had from experts is that we have been unfortunate.

“The college has Cyber Essentials Plus accreditation which is a government-backed, industry-supported scheme which supports good cyber security and has helped us to get up and running again, and we are grateful to be in the position to welcome our students back.

© D&A College.

“It has taken a significant effort for us to get to the position where we can reopen to students, however we are aware that there may be initial challenges when students return and we will require ongoing support and patience as we get back to normal.

“I have been overwhelmed by the feedback and support from staff, students and colleagues from partner institutions.

“This has been very encouraging and I would like to thank everyone for their offers of support.”