Dundee and Angus College students host charity triathlon event

Staff and students from Dundee and Angus College tackled a triathlon for their annual charity fundraiser.

The event, which featured running/walking, swimming and cycling, was organised by the sports and fitness team.

“It raised funds for Dundee City Disability Sport including Tayside Dynamos Powerchair Football Club, Dundee Boccia Club and Dundee Discovery Swimming Club.

Groups were chosen as they represent the impact sport can have on lives. Couple Simon and Cheryl Hewitt were among the D&A College participants.

Simon, vice principle for curriculum and attainment, said it was the first time he had attempted that distance.