Dundee and Angus college staff hit the picket line for fourth time over pay

College lecturers hit the picket line yesterday morning for the fourth time in a dispute over pay.

Staff at Dundee & Angus College were on strike in the hope of securing what they believe is a fair pay rise for the work they do.

They gathered at the Kingsway Campus, with those based at the Gardyne Campus making the trip along for the latest round of strikes.

Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland – Further Education Lecturers’ Association (EIS-FELA) are demanding what they describe as a fair cost of living increase, in line with public sector pay policy.

The union has rejected what it says is a 2% increase offer over three years and accused employers’ association Colleges Scotland of seeking to tear up existing commitments on lecturers’ working conditions.

Alan O’Neill, branch secretary for EIS-FELA and a computing and IT lecturer, said: “People are really angry now.”

Ahead of next week’s meeting between the EIS and Colleges Scotland, Mr O’Neill added: “There’s got to be compromise on both sides.

“Some of these people are on zero hour contacts. They can’t get mortgages or personal loans for cars.

“We are delighted with the turnout and the support from members of the public who have been driving past.

Robert Mulligan, who is a communications and essential skills lecturer on a permanent zero hours contract, said: “It’s unfair that we don’t get the cost of living rise that other white collar workers get.

“I think there will be some consequences to reach our goal.”

Sociology lecturer Susan McAvoy said: “We want them to be reasonable and we want them to come up with at least 3%.”

Classes were cancelled by the college unless lecturers made alternative arrangements.