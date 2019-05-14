Dundee and Angus College secures funds to help disadvantaged youths

Dundee and Angus College has secured funding to help reach out to more vulnerable members of the public.

Through the Scottish Government’s Child Poverty Fund, the initiative provides support to disadvantaged youths and helps to improve their skills.

The funding is supporting a 14-week course for young people aged 16-19 called Find Your Future.

Karen Donaldson, customer engagement manager at the college, said: “Child poverty funding is a really exiting initiative for us here at Dundee and Angus College.

“It’s funding we have received from the Scottish Government that could potentially run for three years, depending on the success of year one.”

There are two parts to the project – a training element and a community engagement element.

Speaking about the community engagement element, Karen added: “We have a team of people now because of the funding to actually reach out to young people in the communities who are potentially living in poverty currently or at risk of living in poverty in the future, and the task of those individuals is to work with them to create a pipeline of young people who may want to consider joining some of our academy provision.”

The training element involves two programmes of 14 weeks.

The first is a sector specific programme called Who Cares, with the focus on targeting people who are interested in working within the care sector.

They will be given training in employability skills, technical skills, seeing what employers are looking for, and will also be given work experience.

Karen addded: “The second programme focuses on individuals who are not sure about their career. We are doing career tasters in engineering, in digital, in construction and in hospitality, all within the 14-week programme.

“Hopefully this will give those young people a better idea of where their strengths and interests may lie for moving forward in the future.

“One of the important things is that they do come in Monday to Friday every single day, because that’s where we see real results when we get that level of engagement with the young people.

“What we have been really keen to do is to make sure as much as possible that there are no barriers for any young person wanting to experience this programme and participate and funding is quite clearly a priority.”

Anyone interested in finding out more should contact Kathryn Simpson, on 07540823 242 or k.simpson@dundeeandangus.ac.uk.