Dundee and Angus College lecturers prepare for third strike in as many months

College lecturers in Dundee are preparing to strike for the third time in as many months next week in a dispute over pay.

All classes at Dundee and Angus College have been cancelled on Wednesday following the announcement of industrial action by the EIS union and Further Education Lecturers’ Association (FELA).

The action follows strikes on January 16 and February 5.

EIS-FELA said members were campaigning to “secure a fair cost-of-living pay rise for Scotland’s college lecturers”.

EIS-FELA president Pam Currie said: “Despite repeated attempts to engage the management side in meaningful negotiation, talks ended without progress being made.

“In the absence of an improved offer, EIS-FELA will open a statutory ballot next week for action short of a strike (ASOS) in the form of a resulting boycott in addition to further strike days.” John Gribben, director of employment services at Colleges Scotland Employers’ Association, said: “Colleges have now made six offers to the EIS-FELA but, once again, they have decided not to accept a great deal.

“The overall pay rise from harmonisation and the additional pay offer on the table represents a national average increase of £5,000 – or more than 12% for college lecturers.

“All of the money being offered for the additional pay offer has to come from colleges making cuts.

“The colleges’ previous offer cost £10.1 million, while the pay demand from the EIS-FELA would cost £14m.”

D&A College confirmed all classes on Wednesday would be cancelled, but buildings would still be open to students to allow for study and other arrangements made by staff. It added student payments would not be affected.