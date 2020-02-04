Dundee and Angus College closed for a further day due to cyber attack

Students at Dundee and Angus College are to miss another day tomorrow due to a cyber attack on the college’s IT systems.

A spokesman said today that “good progress” was being made to bring sytems back online, and as such, it was hoped the institution would reopen on Thursday February 6.

The digital attack, which took place on Friday January 31, left many of the college’s electronic systems broken, forcing the closure yesterday so staff could fix the issues.

It is still unclear what the cause of the attack was, however it is believed that the college was not specifically targeted.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

All students will have to reset their passwords before they can access college systems, and as such, the Gardyne, Kingsway and Arbroath campuses will be open beteween 9am and 7pm tomorrow.

A spokesman said: “Following the recent cyber attack, good progress is being made to bring key systems back online.

“The decision has therefore been taken that classes will recommence for students on Thursday 6 February.

“This means that no classes will run on Wednesday 5 February, including classes for college students, school pupils and evening classes. No student interviews will take place this week; these will be rescheduled in due course.

“All students are required to reset their passwords before they can access college systems such as MyLearning.

“Gardyne, Kingsway and Arbroath campuses will be open for students to reset their passwords on Wednesday 5 February 2020 between 9am and 7pm.

Students should attend their nearest campus with their Student ID card and number or photographic identification. This process should take no more than 30 minutes.

“Additional opportunities to reset your password will be available throughout the week for students who are unable to attend on Wednesday 5 February.

“Dine@ facilities will be open taking cash payments only, however no other services will be available to students on Wednesday 5 February.”

The statement added that staff should report to their campus as normal, and that Arbroath Helping Hands Nursery will also be open as planned on Wednesday 5 February.