Dundee and Angus College campuses suspend face-to-face teaching

Dundee and Angus College is suspending face-to-face teaching from March 17.

The college buildings will remain open for staff but all students and members of the public have been asked not to attend classes, libraries, the gym or theatre from midnight on Tuesday following government advice on coronavirus.

Students on placement should attend “as appropriate” and follow advice from the placement provider, a college statement said.

A statement said: “Following the change in Scottish and UK Government advice around the need for social distancing, Dundee and Angus College will suspend all face to face teaching and College attendance for all classes and campuses from midnight on 17 March.

“This decision will not impact on student bursary, EMA or other payments (except travel).

“College buildings will remain open to staff, but the libraries, learning hubs, Gardyne Gym and Swim, Gardyne Theatre and training restaurants will be closed.

“Students on placement should continue to attend as appropriate and follow the placement provider’s guidance on how they are managing coronavirus (COVID-19).

“If you are asked not to attend placement you should advise your group tutor.

“The Helping Hands Nursery in Arbroath will remain open at this stage, but this will remain under review.

“Face to face student interviews have been cancelled (individuals affected will be notified) and the College will be in touch to confirm revised arrangements for these over the coming weeks.

“From Monday 23 March, additional provision will be in place to enable students to continue studying from home where possible.

“We appreciate that you will be concerned about achieving your course and can advise that the Scottish Government is liaising with SQA, other awarding bodies and universities regarding achievement and progression and further updates will follow as soon as they are available.

“As the situation develops, we will notify students of any updates on a regular basis.”

