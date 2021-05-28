Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce appoints new president

Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce appointed a new president at its annual general meeting.

Steve Smith, commercial director at cannabis cosmetics firm Cannafull, succeeds Zudu managing director James Buchan in the role.

A virtual showcase was held at the AGM, which was a virtual event for the second year.

‘Challenging year’

DACC chief executive Alison Henderson said: “It’s been a really challenging year for and the Chamber has been no different.

“We’ve adapted our services to support our members and the local business community, while keeping our team supported.

“The work over the past year has been really varied – from championing Buy Local projects like Love Dundee Local & Buy Angus to providing lots of Covid guidance and services.”

Packed programme of events

Ms Henderson noted that 150 events had been delivered to 3,500 attendees over the last year.

She said the chamber was looking forward to holding live events again later this year.

Listing the chamber’s other achievements in the past year, she said: “In 2020 we became a Kickstart Gateway organisation and are well on the way to creating 200 jobs for young unemployed people in Dundee and Angus.

“We launched a new customs declaration service and supported hundreds of businesses navigate Brexit challenges.

“We ran two very successful virtual trade missions with businesses in Dubai, UAE and Chennai, South India. These both resulted in deals agreed.”

Changes to the board

Board member Susan McFadyen, of Blackadders, is the new vice president.

Other new board members are Kelly Fairweather (At Your Service & The Selkie), Kyle Moir (MacRoberts), Fiona Morrison (Hillcrest), Lorraine Lemon (Dundee Science Centre), Abi Abubaker (Al Maktoum) and Graham Parker (Condies).

Stepping down are Mr Buchan, Craig Sommerville (GSK Montrose), Stuart Taylor (Shepherd Construction), Deborah Miller (previously MacRoberts) and Ian Collins (Bank of Scotland).

Meanwhile Jeremy Parker (NFU Mutual), Manny Baber (Sleeperz) and Blair Davidson (MHA Henderson Loggie) remain board members.

Ms Henderson added: “We’ve had a successful year. Our thanks go to our directors who give up so much of their time to support the Chamber’s work.

“Also to the team who have worked remotely and are a huge credit to the region.”