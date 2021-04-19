Dundee analysis: Perfection now required for the Dark Blues to earn second place – and they’ll have to defy history to do it

A weekend off is usually a fine thing – for Dundee all it’s done has pile on the pressure ahead of a crunch clash in the Highlands on Tuesday.

The Dark Blues had their metaphorical feet up on Saturday.

Rivals Raith, however, were picking up yet another impressive three points on the road to secure themselves a play-off spot.

And in the process put themselves in control of the race for second place.

After any hopes of a title challenge disappeared early doors for the Dark Blues, second place and one less play-off was then the target.

To achieve that now will require perfection – something Dundee have been far from this season.

Three games to go with a five-point gap to make up, with one of those against the Kirkcaldy side.

Only three wins out of three will do.

And that means going to Inverness and having all three points tucked up and sleeping soundly coming back down the long and winding A9.

Dee will have to defy history

However, they will have to buck the historical trend to do so – Dundee have never won a league match away to Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

They did win a Scottish Cup replay up there in 2018 with current Caley interim boss Neil McCann in charge and Thistle midfielder Scott Allan the scorer.

That’s 13 league trips to the Highland capital and very little success – including the 2-2 draw up there earlier in the campaign.

On top of that McCann has Caley Thistle flying up the league – four wins on the bounce before a draw at Queen of the South last time out.

Amongst all that have been cup wins at Buckie Thistle, rivals Ross County and a near-thing over the weekend at St Mirren.

Falling so far behind Hearts has already been admitted as an underachievement by Dens gaffer James McPake.

To finish behind a team who played in League One last season would be yet another disappointment.

However, the positive for the Dark Blues is they have it in their own hands to turn this season into a success come May.

Because they have been playing well themselves, despite draws in the last two outings.

And the quality is there throughout the squad at Dens Park.

Earning a first league victory in Inverness would set up an all-or-nothing clash with Raith Rovers at Dens Park on Saturday – six points would see Dundee in second place with a game to go.

This is where they need their big players to come up with the goods in key moments.

The next two games will decide the fate of the Dark Blues, whether it’s second place, third or fourth or the unlikely dismay of missing out on the play-offs altogether.

The next two matches are also dry runs for possible play-off match-ups, it’s up to Dundee to prove they have what it takes to win the big games to come.

And that starts in the Highlands on Tuesday.