Dundee analysis: How next six league games could make or break Dark Blues’ season

Sixth after four league matches and five points off the top of the table – it’s clear Dundee need to get moving quickly.

By the time they kick off on Saturday at Ayr United, the Dark Blues will be at least six points off the pace, possibly eight, depending on Friday night’s result between Dunfermline and Hearts.

With those two facing off at East End Park, this weekend at Somerset Park should take on even more significance for James McPake and his team.

Not just because it’s a chance to make up some ground on at least one of their rivals but, more importantly, to get their Championship campaign up and running.

The next six league fixtures could make or break any promotion bid from McPake’s men before they face Hearts once more in the new year.

To have any chance of finishing higher than the Jambos, Dundee will have to be within touching distance of the Edinburgh outfit by the time that game comes around.

So, what do they need to do to keep pace at the top? And, more importantly, can they do that? Let’s have a look at the games to come.

Saturday November 21

Ayr United (away)

Failing to win three league matches on the bounce would be unthinkable for the Dark Blues if they harbour any hopes of challenging for top spot.

After draws against Raith and Alloa, that’s what they face heading to Ayrshire.

The good news is they should have some bodies back available – centre-back Lee Ashcroft will return to firm up the backline, Max Anderson is back after a ban, Jonathan Afolabi is likely to be available again while new goalie Adam Legzdins will have had a further week to get ready.

Alex Jakubiak has also returned to training and may, finally, make his debut for the club.

Ayr, on the other hand, haven’t won since the opening day of the season and were held to a 1-1 draw on Saturday by League Two Stranraer.

Verdict: Dundee win

Saturday November 28

Hibs (a)

A re-run of Sunday’s 4-1 defeat at Easter Road, this time in the knockout stages of the Betfred Cup.

With more bodies back, Dundee should make a better fight of this one.

Particularly if they can repeat the spell between half-time and Hibs making it 2-1 on 76 minutes.

The scoreline was harsh on the Dark Blues and there should be some confidence in them after showing they can cause Hibs real problems but they will be big underdogs once more.

Verdict: Hibs win

Saturday December 5

Arbroath (home)

As it stands, the Red Lichties currently prop up the Championship table.

They showed last season they are no pushovers under Dick Campbell but this is a game Dundee really should be winning if they are to make any sort of title challenge.

Goals have been at a premium for Arbroath, managing just two in their opening four games.

Verdict: Dundee win

Saturday December 12

Inverness CT (a)

Caley Thistle have made an even slower start to the campaign than the Dark Blues with just four points from four games.

They still boast still dangerous players however with Aaron Doran and James Keatings in attack.

Their two defeats came against Dunfermline and Hearts while the sole victory came at home against struggling Arbroath.

Heading into the Highlands will be a difficult trip as always.

Verdict: Draw

Saturday December 19

Dunfermline (h)

The Pars have made an incredible start to the season, a 0-0 draw with Ayr the only blot on their copybook.

Eight wins from nine and unbeaten, Stevie Crawford’s side look the real deal this time around.

This is the sort of fixture that will tell us if either of these teams can topple Hearts this season.

On form right now, it looks like Dunfermline would be favourites but we’ve all seen what a month can do to change a season for any club.

Verdict: Too close to call right now

Saturday December 26

Queen of the South (a)

A trip to Palmerston on Boxing Day isn’t the ideal festive trip but the current Doonhamers squad isn’t exactly enjoying life this season.

Only above bottom-side Arbroath on goal difference after they shared a draw at Gayfield recently, the pretty much entirely new Queens squad is taking time to gel.

Stephen Dobbie is still around and has four goals in six games but it’s keeping goals out that are the problem – 14 conceded in eight games.

Verdict: Dundee win

Tuesday December 29

Alloa (h)

The Wasps have shown already what they can do to Dundee if they aren’t switched on.

If the Dark Blues haven’t sorted out those defensive problems by this point, it’ll be weeks too late.

Keep the back door shut this time around and the Dark Blues should have enough to go into the home match with Hearts with a victory at their backs.

Verdict: Dundee win