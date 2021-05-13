Dundee play-off analysis: Dark Blues in control of Raith Rovers semi-final thanks to midfield power couple

Dundee are in control heading back to Dens Park on Saturday.

That’s exactly the kind of thing manager James McPake wanted to hear after 90 minutes in Kirkcaldy.

And he’ll be delighted by the performance from his side in their biggest match of the season.

So far.

Dundee nullified Raith Rovers’ good play at Stark’s Park and made their own quality pay with a brace for the midfield power couple of Charlie Adam (assists) and Jordan McGhee (goals).

Osman Sow couldn’t resist getting in on the act late on.

It’s half-time in the tie and 3-0 to the Dark Blues – but how did they do it?

Charlie Adam to Jordan McGhee

Dundee’s biggest name player, Adam, turned up on the big night, with two trademark through balls cutting the home defence wide open.

His precision, combined with the timing of McGhee’s running and cool finishing, saw the Dark Blues take a two-goal lead.

More than setting up the goals, though, Adam was a leader in the middle of the park.

Not only by talking his team-mates through the contest and taking charge when needed but by dishing out the verbals to the opposition players when the chance came too.

Dundee’s captain hasn’t had the best few months, being out of the team for various reasons.

However, with promotion chances on the line, he’s the man for Dundee in the big moments.

It’s only one game in a potential four but so far he’s delivering for his team.

And boy did he deliver for the barnstorming runs of McGhee.

Moving the defender into an all-action midfield role has worked an absolute treat for James McPake.

In fact, Dundee have never lost a football match with McGhee in that role.

A remarkable stat – but maybe not so remarkable when he puts in performances like Wednesday.

He most certainly didn’t finish his chances like a defender.

The first was anything but easy – but McGhee made it look simple.

And when the goal was gaping in front of him in the second half, there was no fluffing of the lines.

Along with Shaun Byrne anchoring the midfield, that’s where Dundee won this first leg.

Tactics

James McPake went for the ‘if-it-ain’t-broke-don’t-fix-it’ approach to his tactics on the night.

The last time the teams met, the Dark Blues came out on top.

They deserved victory that night and it came thanks to a stifling defensive set-up that frustrated the good passing play of Raith.

There was no modern high press at Stark’s Park, either. Dundee were more than happy to leave Kyle Benedictus and particularly Iain Davidson on the ball when they had it.

The Kirkcaldy side were far better this time around in possession early on but as the Dark Blues grew into the game, Raith shrank.

Then Dundee’s quality told.

Full-back

Raith got most joy in the opening period down the flanks.

Dan Armstrong certainly caused problems for left-back Cammy Kerr early on

After fearing he’d be out for the season, the hope was first choice Jordan Marshall would return in time for the play-off push.

However, he managed just two training sessions prior to Wednesday night’s contest and was only fit enough to take a place on the bench.

Kerr has been a more than able stand-in recently but he was up against something different this time around – for 45 minutes anyway.

The first nutmeg was too heavy for Armstrong to catch but the winger pulled another off before the half-time whistle.

Christie Elliott, an attacker throughout much of his career, can be caught out defensively too.

Raith got a bit of joy in those areas in the first half but Dundee shut that door after the break.

Their quality further up the pitch saw the Dark Blues take control of the scoreline.

With it, the pressure was taken off the backline, with both Kerr and Christie subsequently playing a huge role in earning their clean sheet.

What to expect next

Dundee most certainly have the tie in their hands ahead of the second leg at Dens Park on Saturday night.

Raith, though, have shown all season they are too good a side to just go away.

The first leg is in the bag for James McPake and his team – however, there can be no complacency despite their three-goal lead.

There is still work to be done.