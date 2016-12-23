Dundee to Amsterdam flights to end permanently

Flybe will next month permanently ground Dundee’s direct air link to Amsterdam after just seven months.

The company blames the decision on the volume of light aircraft activity at the city airport and a lack of suitable radar coverage.

A spokesman said the decision was made despite the route proving popular when it was introduced in May.

The service will be suspended from January 12.

The news is the latest blow to the airport.

In November it announced the cancellation of the direct service between the city and Jersey.

London-bound passengers are also being bussed to Edinburgh, although plans have been unveiled to keep the flight link with the UK capital in operation for at least another two years.