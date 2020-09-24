Dundee amputee fears he’ll be housebound in first floor flat for months as he awaits new home

A housebound Dundee amputee says his wait for another council house has become “torture”.

Kevin Henderson, 57, had to get his right leg removed in June following complications from type two diabetes.

The procedure left him in a wheelchair and unable to get up and down the stairs to his first-floor flat in Douglas – but he fears it will be many months before Dundee City Council offers him a suitable home.

He said: “In May I went to Ninewells to get a couple of my toes amputated, but the right leg became full of poison so I was kept in hospital a bit longer.

“Then at the end of June I had to have a below-the-knee amputation on my right leg.

“I can laugh about it now because I feel so much better for it – I came out feeling brilliant.

“But Dundee City Council has known since June 25 about what was happening and now four months down the line I am still waiting for major things to happen.

“I have been told my flat is unsafe for me to be in because it needs a lot of adaptations for me plus it is up a flight of stairs – there are 16 steps between the ground floor and my flat.

“Even going into the porch is up two steps so I can’t get up there in a wheelchair.

“All the plug switches are high up and the cupboards are all able-bodied person height, so it will be a struggle.

“I can’t go anywhere because I am in a manual wheelchair and I have to push myself everywhere so I will be stuck in one room with a commode next to my bed which I am not happy about.”

Mr Henderson is due to move back into his flat today, and a last minute care package was arranged for him yesterday.

He requested a two-bedroom flat for himself and his daughter, but is currently 29th in the queue for a one-bedroom flat.

He continued: “It has just been torture, I have no idea how long it could be – it could be a week, a couple of months, it could be next year.

“It is really frustrating.

“I have got WiFi at home so I can watch the sport and listen to music, but I want to get my independence back and I can’t when I am one floor up.”

In a similar case reported by the Tele earlier this month, another man who has had a leg amputated has asked to be moved from Ancrum Court in Lochee.

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “We are aware of Mr Henderson’s situation and are liaising with the tenant.”