Dundee amputee, 80, finally to be rehoused following months as ‘prisoner in his own home’

A Dundee amputee will finally be rehoused following months of living like a “prisoner in his own home” – and he’s hoping to be in his new pad by Christmas.

Wheelchair-user Tam Anderson, 80, has been told by Dundee City Council that workmen are carrying out repairs on a ground floor property which, once finished, will be his to rent.

The new flat is on the same street in Coldside where Tam is currently staying in a second floor flat.

But the property offers a far better quality of life due to the fact he’ll have access in and out without worrying about the two flights of stairs.

Tam was forced to have his leg amputated earlier this year and has suffered from a range of health issues.

He described his predicament in his current property as “awful” and said he was a “prisoner in his own home” after being forced to use a wheelchair.

But Tam is optimistic about the future after the latest news.

“I welcome this from the council but I still feel this should have happened months ago,” he said.

“I’m hoping to get the keys and get in before Christmas. I’ve become really depressed where I am because I have barely been out this year.

“Hopefully once I get moved it will make a big difference to my life.”

When the Tele first revealed Tam’s predicament last month, it led to numerous people in the local area trying to help.

One of which was chairman of Dundee Pensioners’ Forum Gordon Samson, who visited Tam and was instrumental in helping him get the ground floor property.

Tam’s son, Steven, thanked all those who had helped his dad.

He said: “This is great news.

“We are very grateful to the pensioners’ forum for all they have done for my dad.

“This should make a huge difference to his life. He will be able to get out and about again much more easily.”

Dundee City Council has been approached for comment.