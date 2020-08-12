Dundee among largest increases in UK unemployment between April and June

Dundee is among the worst cites in the UK for spiralling unemployment caused by the coronavirus, new figures have shown.

The Office of National Statistics (ONS) revealed the country had experienced the biggest fall in employment between April in June in more than a decade.

Since the publication of the figures, which are being linked to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, they have been broken down further to show the increase in joblessness in Britain’s cities

Economist charity Centre for Cities ranks Dundee as joint second place for the largest percentage increase in unemployment in the UK, alongside five other cities, with 0.3% growth.

It comes just weeks after the City of Discovery found itself in the top five worst cities for workless households in the UK, two years in a row.

Council leader John Alexander said the statistics underlined the severity of the task facing the city as it looks to overcome the huge economic burden of the pandemic.

He said: “Very early on in this crisis, we identified that after the trauma and heartbreak of the health impact, the city would likely face a mammoth economic crisis.

“That’s why we’ve been working with partners including the chamber of commerce, broader business and major public employers on an action plan to seek to support existing business and the wider economy.

“Sectoral action plans such as the recent tourism actual plan have also been developed to best support employment in the city.

“We are yet to see the full impact of the gradual withdrawal of the furlough scheme and I remain worried and anxious about the impact of removing that support in its entirety.

“We must all do as much as we can to protect what we have, in terms of employment, in the longer term.”

The ONS stats revealed the number of people in work in the UK fell by 220,000, the largest quarterly decrease since May to July 2009, just months after the global stock market crash.

Meanwhile, in Scotland, the total decreased by 15,000 between April and June.

The proportion of people aged 16 to 64 in employment north of the border fell over the quarter to 74.3% (2.651 million), according to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).