It’s official! Dundee is one of the driest places in the country

Dundee has been ranked among the driest cities in Scotland, helping to cement its reputation as the country’s sunniest place to live.

Data from the Met office showed that the City of Discovery has the fewest rainy days per year (124), together with Edinburgh.

The total annual rainfall is slightly higher than in the capital, at 722mm compared to 704mm, but it was still one of the lowest in Scotland.

A spokesman from the Met Office explained that the Atlantic-driven weather system is what makes Dundee drier and sunnier than west coast areas.

Grahame Madge said: “It is all down to the geography of Scotland.

“Most of the weather comes in from the Atlantic, with moist air being forced up toward the western highlands.

“As the air rises it cools, and when it gets to a certain point it rains — it’s what’s called the orpgraphic effect.

“As a lot of the rain is released in the western regions, by the time the air makes its way over to the lower regions of the east coast, it is drier.

“Dundee is also sheltered by the Cairngorms and other high regions, meaning that it is generally warmer.

“Of course Scotland also has other influences on its weather, but the major influence comes from the Atlantic, so western parts tend to be wetter.”

Glasgow was ranked the wettest city in Scotland, with rainy weather on nearly half of the year (170 days), and 1124mm of rain per year.

This was followed by Aberdeen, with 139 rainy days and 815mm of rain.

The figures were gathered from the Met Office by rain harvesting systems company Freeflush.

Dundee has held the title of Scotland’s sunniest city for years.

In addition to its relatively warm and dry weather, Dundee has also received recognition in recent years for being one of the nation’s friendliest cities.

Meanwhile, the City of Discovery was also recently listed as one of the best places to live in the UK by the Sunday Times.