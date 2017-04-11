A Scottish Ambulance Service worker has hit back at claims a television was removed from a depot over a “petty” £2 dispute.

The man got in touch after the Tele revealed that a TV had been removed from a recreational area at the East Central Division headquarters in West School Road, Strathmartine.

Some staff were said to have refused to pay £2 towards the cost of a licence for the TV.

However, the worker told the Tele the row was “a matter of principle, not money”.

The man, who said he was a non-emergency member of staff, said: “There were a few guys who did refuse to pay.

“However, it wasn’t a case of being petty about the £2.

“These guys come into the depot in the morning, pick up a set of keys for a vehicle and then they’re out all day.

“Later they will drop the vehicle and keys off again at night.

“They never set foot in the room the TV is in. Would you pay for something you never use?”

A TV licence costs £147 and is a legal requirement for watching and recording programmes being shown on TV or live on an online TV service, as well as watching and downloading BBC programmes.

The man said he was one of the workers willing to pay towards retaining the TV and contributing towards the licence.

He added: “Another point is that there is quite a big wage disparity among the staff.

“Some of the workers on a top band salary, with their shift allowance and bonus on top of that, will be earning a lot more each month than a junior technician who might be on close to minimum wage or just above.

“Why didn’t these guys put their hands in their pockets and pay £5 each as a sign of goodwill rather than complaining about it?

“If someone thinks £2 a year isn’t a lot to ask, then £5 won’t break the bank either.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said that as a publicly-funded body, the only way a television could be paid for by the service was if it was to be used specifically for training or operational purposes.

He added: “The service has no obligation to provide either televisions or television licences for recreational use at any of our sites.”