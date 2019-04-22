Dundee Alzheimer charity holding disco dancing party at bowling club

Alzheimer Scotland Dundee Dementia Resource Centre is holding an afternoon disco dancing party next month.

The event will be held at Lochee Bowling Club, on Muirton Road, on Friday May 17.

Access to the venue will be available through the red gate.

The party, which will involve refreshments during the afternoon and a licensed bar open for the purchase of drinks, will take place from 2-4pm, with doors opening at 1.30pm.

The community group provides support for those affected by dementia or memory difficulties, as well as family and friends.

Anyone is welcome to attend, although transport is not provided for the event.

Tickets cost £3 per person and can be purchased by phoning the service on 01382 210200.