Dundee Alzheimer charity centre in urgent need of volunteers

A Dundee charity is on the hunt for volunteers to help out at its city base.

New blood is being sought by Alzheimer Scotland’s Dementia Resource Centre on Morgan Street.

There are about 90,000 people living with dementia in Scotland and it is now estimated that 20,000 people will be diagnosed with the condition every year by 2020. Dementia is now Scotland’s biggest public health issue.

Alzheimer Scotland is calling for people in the area to help make sure no one faces dementia alone by signing up to become a volunteer for the national charity in Dundee.

Schoolgirl Kirsten McDougall, 17, has recently began helping out at the Dundee centre. She said: “I started volunteering at Saturday day care as I saw the support my grandad received from attending, and wanted to help out.

“The opportunity also gave me the chance to complete my silver Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

“Volunteering has also taught me life skills in communication and teamwork which helped me complete my application for university.”

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer with Alzheimer Scotland can contact Jeni Sinclair, volunteer coordinator at the charity, on 01382 210200, or email JeniSinclair@Alzscot.org.