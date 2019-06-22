Dundee allotments chief cautioned by officers for threatening tenant

The vice-chairman of an allotment committee at the centre of a bullying row was cautioned by police after threatening a tenant, the Tele can reveal.

Mike Dolan, vice-chairman of the West Law Allotments committee, was caught on tape shouting at tenant Ashley Donaldson.

Ms Donaldson now faces eviction from the communal garden – without the hearing she is entitled to under the allotment’s own rules.

The 44-year-old mum was singled out for criticism at a meeting of the association over comments she made online.

She had defended Don Elder, the 75-year-old at the centre of an eviction row at the allotment, on the Tele’s Facebook page.

The comments were read out by the committee at the meeting last month – and when Ms Donaldson protested, she was threatened.

In a recording of the meeting leaked to the Tele, Mr Dolan can be heard telling Ms Donaldson: “My name’s Mike Dolan and I know who you are. I’ll be speaking to you later.”

Mr Dolan was given a verbal warning after Ms Donaldson reported the matter to the police.

Despite appearing to contravene one of the alloment’s rules, forbidding “harassment, bullying or any aggressive behaviour”, Mr Dolan remains as vice-chairman.

Ms Donaldson said today: “When I said I saw it as bullying, Mike Dolan lunged forward. I took that as a threat.

“After that he was still signing letters addressed to me – which I see as threatening as well.

“It’s one set of rules for them and another for everyone else. It’s bullying and intimidation and the council needs to step up and say: ‘no, you can’t do that’.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received a report of threatening or abusive behaviour.

“A 61-year-old man received a recorded police warning.”

In an email to the Tele Mr Dolan said: “I can confirm that the malicious accusation made against me was completely false and has been appealed.

“A defamation claim will follow.

“As this is an legal matter no further comment will be made.”

Mr Dolan’s comments are the first time anyone from the committee has spoken to the Tele about the ongoing bullying claims and the eviction of Don Elder, who believes he is being singled out for “asking difficult questions”.

Attempts by allotment holders to challenge the committee on its treatment of tenants have been met with resistance.

A dozen tenants tried to have an emergency meeting convened in order to hold a vote of no confidence last month but the request was turned down.