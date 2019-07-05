Dundee allotment row could be heard by Judge Rinder

Veteran gardener Don Elder has said he has “no hope” of getting back his prized daffodil bulbs – as he revealed he could fight his corner on a reality TV show.

The 75-year-old says he has been contacted by researchers for ITV show Judge Rinder, who have expressed an interest in getting him on the programme.

© PA

In the daytime reality show, celebrity barrister Robert Rinder settles civil cases between members of the public.

Granddad Don says he would go on the show if the West Law Allotments committee, with whom he has so publicly disagreed, also agrees to appear.

He said: “I’ve got nothing to lose. It’d make for good TV.”

ITV declined to comment.

Don, an expert on daffodils, has also spoken of his hurt at losing hundreds of prized daffy bulbs after they were dumped in a compost heap following his eviction from West Law.

Many of the bulbs had been collected on trips he took with wife Hazel to destinations as far-flung as New Zealand.

He added: “The bulbs are all gone – they’ve been put in this heap. They’ve just been dumped.

“There’s no hope of getting them back because they haven’t been tended to properly.”

The bulbs were disposed of after Don was ordered by police to go home.

He had spent two months squatting at West Law.

Don’s eight-week sit-in in his shed was a protest at claims of poor management by the allotment’s committee.

Don was arrested and given a police warning in June after frogmarching committee member Jan Williamson from his plot in the final days of his protest.

Since then, the bulbs have been removed, either by the committee or the tenant who has since arrived in his place.

To date, the West Law group has refused to engage with Don’s solicitor or the Scottish Allotments and Gardens Society.

They have also regularly refused the Tele’s requests for interviews and comment.

Dundee City Council has also refused to step in. This is despite likely being the only option of recourse short of legal action.